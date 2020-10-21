Ella I. Kanniard, age 92 of Ashley, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Woodside Village Care Center. She was born on November 23, 1927 in Cardington to the late John Staca and Adah Mary (Claypool) Kanniard.

Ella had worked as a dishwasher at Patricks Cafe for several years in her younger years and had also worked for her brother Bill & Vaughn Cole. She was also a skilled seamstress and enjoyed both sewing and quilting.

Left to cherish Ella's memory are her siblings: Gene Kanniard of Johnstown, Maxine Heinz of Orrville, Catherine Craley of Granville, Evelyn Hedrick of Waldo, Ruth Davis of Edison, Dorothy (Dick) Hill of Jacksonville, FL, Pauline (Dave) Davis of Columbus and Bill Kanniard of Ashley; sisters-in-law, Mary Kanniard and Nancy Ray; numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Bob, Dick, Harold and John Kanniard; and a sister Doris Kanniard; brothers-in-law: LeRoy Heinz, Fred Craley, Walt Hedrick and Dick Davis; sister-in-law, June Kanniard and special friend Vaughn Cole.

Friends may call on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the funeral starts at 1:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington, OH. The burial will follow in the Ashley Union Cemetery, Ashley, OH.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ella or to express a condolence to the Kanniard family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.