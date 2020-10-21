1/2
Ella I. Kanniard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ella I. Kanniard, age 92 of Ashley, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Woodside Village Care Center. She was born on November 23, 1927 in Cardington to the late John Staca and Adah Mary (Claypool) Kanniard.

Ella had worked as a dishwasher at Patricks Cafe for several years in her younger years and had also worked for her brother Bill & Vaughn Cole. She was also a skilled seamstress and enjoyed both sewing and quilting.

Left to cherish Ella's memory are her siblings: Gene Kanniard of Johnstown, Maxine Heinz of Orrville, Catherine Craley of Granville, Evelyn Hedrick of Waldo, Ruth Davis of Edison, Dorothy (Dick) Hill of Jacksonville, FL, Pauline (Dave) Davis of Columbus and Bill Kanniard of Ashley; sisters-in-law, Mary Kanniard and Nancy Ray; numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Bob, Dick, Harold and John Kanniard; and a sister Doris Kanniard; brothers-in-law: LeRoy Heinz, Fred Craley, Walt Hedrick and Dick Davis; sister-in-law, June Kanniard and special friend Vaughn Cole.

Friends may call on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the funeral starts at 1:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington, OH. The burial will follow in the Ashley Union Cemetery, Ashley, OH.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ella or to express a condolence to the Kanniard family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved