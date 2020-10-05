Elmer Willard Keen, age 75, of Mount Gilead, passed away at his home, Sunday morning, October 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

On November 16, 1944, Elmer was born in Buchanan County, Virginia, a son of the late Elzie H. and Gracie I. (Looney) Keen. He graduated from Highland High School in the Class of 1964.

Elmer served his country in the U.S. Army.

For many years, Elmer worked as a machinist at Perfection Colby Industries in Galion. He then spent the last 30 plus years hauling the Amish.

Elmer married Lillie M. Cole on January 3, 1992 in Bellville. They lovingly shared the last 28 years as husband and wife.

A man of faith, Elmer enjoyed watching church on TV every Sunday.

Elmer knew all of the farmers in the area and did lots of work for them over the years. He was also friends with all of the Amish and loved being an ornery jokester with them.

Elmer had the biggest heart in the world and would do anything to help people. He was a big family man and especially loved being around his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Elmer will be dearly missed by his wife, Lillie, of Mount Gilead; five children: Robert "Bobby" Keen of Edison, Stephanie (Tim) Sherwood of Mansfield, Joey (Lisa) Keen of Galion, Chastity Jones of Mount Gilead, Joshua (Kaysie) Keen of Mount Gilead; 13 grandchildren: Shavaughna, Sara, Makaela, Chelsie, Stephen, Alijah, Gavvin, Kooper, Chloey, Jacob, Jonathan, Dylan, Faithlynn; 10 great grandchildren; a brother, Clarence A. (Paula Kerfoot) Keen of Mansfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Lundy D., Claude C. and his twin, Delmer W. Keen; and a sister, Myrtia W. Keen.

Elmer's family will greet friends from 2 – 4 to and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 12Noon on Thursday with Pastor Martin Spearman officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Keen family to assist them with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Elmer's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.