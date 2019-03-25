Emily "Sue" (Fisher) Muffley, age 77, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, at Marion General Hospital.

She was born on December 11, 1941, in Morrow County, to the late William C. and Anna Belle (Shade) Fisher.

On November 9, 1957, Sue married the love of her life: Raymond D. Muffley Sr., who passed away in 2014.

Over the years Sue worked as a clerk for various food stores. She was employed by Conley's, Geyers, Dollar General, and Kroger.

A woman of faith, Sue had attended the Mount Gilead Baptist Church until her health kept her from going.

Sue will be remembered by her family as being the best provider for her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Sue was truly loved by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Raymond D. Muffley Jr. and Dana Andrews all of Mount Gilead; five grandchildren: Amy, Kristen, Eric, Matthew, and Jeffrey; several great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Judy (Robert) Buyers of Lebanon; and brothers: Anthony "Jerry" Badurina of Dayton and Mark Badurina of Middletown.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a son, Daniel Muffley; grandson, Joshua Scott; and sister, Peggy Hunt.

The Muffley family will greet friends from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338). Services honoring her life will be held there at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow in Bryn Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Sue's name may be made to the .

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Sue's family, and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.