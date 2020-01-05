Erik Jeffrey Wise, age 28, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

On December 20, 1991, Erik was born in Mount Vernon, OH, son of Jeffrey A. and Annette S. (Denman) Wise. He graduated from Northmor High School in the Class of 2010.

Over the years, Erik worked several different jobs. He especially liked driving tow motor and then also enjoyed his latest job with Xzact Pressure Washing.

Erik was a young man of faith and a member of The Pines Christian Church. He enjoyed playing softball in the church league.

Erik loved sports. He was a huge Ohio State football fan. He was very active and liked being outdoors playing basketball, football and golf. He also cherished time deer hunting with his Grandpa Denman and mushroom hunting with his mom and Aunt Sherry. They always took the Gator, which he had way too much fun driving. And speaking of driving, he loved being behind the wheel of his 2000 Ford Mustang. He was also very proud of receiving his Class A CDL in 2017.

Above all, Erik valued time spent with his family. They meant the world to him. He loved people and always made sure everyone was having a good time. His smile and energy had a way of lighting up a room. He was always there for others, and would do anything he could to help you.

On New Year's Day, Erik lost his battle with addiction. He tried so hard, and had done well for so long. Hold your loved ones close, no one is promised tomorrow. Rest in the arms of Jesus, Erik, you don't have to fight it any more.

Erik will be dearly missed by his parents, Jeffrey and Annette of Mansfield; his brother, Robert A. (Amanda) Wise of Mansfield; his maternal grandmother, Lola Denman of Fredericktown; his paternal grandmother, Jean Wise of Galion; aunts and uncles: Sherry Wirick, Gary and Brenda Denman, Jeff and Kelly Denman, Byron and Laurie Haworth, Robert Wise; nieces and nephews: Logan, Brayden, Bailey, Lucas, Arabella; many special cousins; and the love of his life, Shirley Brown.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gerald Denman and his paternal grandfather, Ronald Wise.

Erik's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 with Minister, Dr. Jeff Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Park in Lexington.

Memorial contributions in Erik's name may be made to Catalyst Life Services, 741 Scholl Road, Mansfield, OH 44907 or at www.catalystlifeservices.org. Catalyst offers treatment and recovery options for those battling addiction.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Erik's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.