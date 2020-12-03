Ernest "Ernie" Lee Bevington, 62, of Howard, Ohio passed away on Friday November 27, 2020 at Wellspring Post Acute Center in Lancaster, California.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Green Valley Cemetery, 9288 Green Valley Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.

Ernest was born on February 26, 1958 to Dwight Ernest and Jeanne Bevington in Cadillac, Michigan. After graduating from Fredericktown High School in 1976, he went on to work in various industrial practices including aerospace, cabinetry, and auto manufacturing.

Ernest can be described as a quiet and kind family man. He enjoyed spending his free time cooking large family meals when his children were younger including his famous potato salad, loaded baked beans, and banana split nights. He enjoyed watching movies, barbeques at Apple Valley beach, and family gatherings.

He devoted his life to raising his children as a single parent along with taking care of his elderly mother until her passing. Ernest was a wonderful father who would work extensive hours on the factory floor to provide for his family. Despite this he would never miss a single athletic activity of his children. He taught his children the value of working hard and being kind to others.

Ernest is survived by his son Matthew and Jennifer Bevington of Lancaster, CA; daughter Angela and Steve Ritzer of Johnstown, Ohio and daughter Rhema Bevington of Circleville, Ohio; 8 grandchildren Dax, Kaylena, Kaleb, Faith, Makayla, Cullen, Emily, and Allison; 4 siblings, Judy and Frank Upp of Lancaster, Ohio; Richard Bevington of Mountain View, Arkansas; Ken Bevington of Mount Vernon, Ohio and Mary Clay of Kentucky, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Dwight Ernest and Jeanne Bevington, his brother Dan Bevington, and his sister Peggy Woolison.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to encourage donations to either the American Diabetes Association or the Dementia Society of America.

