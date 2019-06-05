Estell I. Stahl, age 90, of Morrow County, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.

On April 13, 1929, Estell was born in Morrow County, Ohio, a daughter of the late John Ralph and Mary E. (Corwin) Burson. She graduated from Johnsville High School in the Class of 1947.

Estell married Lowell B. Stahl, at Bryn Zion Baptist Church on March 21, 1948. They were faithful companions for over 47 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on October 8, 1995.

Estell worked as a program assistant for the Morrow County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (now known as Farm Service Agency), from where she retired after 35 years.

A woman of faith, Estell was a lifelong member of the Bryn Zion Baptist Church. She was very involved with the music program and still played the organ at the age of 90. She had also served as church secretary, treasurer, and created the church bulletins. She was active in the Marion Baptist Association and the Women's Baptist Association.

In addition to her church activities, Estell was also a member of the Red Hat Society, served as a poll worker for the Morrow County Board of Elections, and volunteered with the Orchid Twig at the Morrow County Hospital.

Estell loved working with her hands, crocheting, doing embroidery and sewing. She made several table doilies, afghans and lots of clothes. She also enjoyed reading and being around animals, especially her dogs and cats. In her time at Kingston Residence of Marion she liked feeding the squirrels and birds.

Many "isms" came out of Estell's mouth, such as "lickety bang" and "it wasn't as bad as we hoped for." She had something about her that always put a smile on people's faces.

Estell's family was near and dear to her heart. She was a very independent and caring woman. She had a wonderful heart and was always there for others.

Estell will be dearly missed by her niece, Ellen (Eugene) McMurray of Galion, her nephew, Jim (Teresa) Burson of Mount Gilead; numerous other nieces and nephews; and her cousin, Betty Ritchey of Mount Gilead.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Burson, and her other brother and sister-in-law, Hartley and Retha Burson.

Estell's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main Street, Mount Gilead. Her family will again greet friends from 10 – 11 a.m. at Bryn Zion Baptist Church, 5520 County Road 240, Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will take place there at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hubschman and Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow next to Lowell in Bryn Zion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Bryn Zion Baptist Church to help with their music program or the church youth (Please distinguish by writing "Music" or "Youth" in the memo line).

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Estell's family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.