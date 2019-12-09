Eugene J. Foster, age 90, of Marion, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 15, 1929 to the late John and Bertha (Henning) Foster.

Eugene was graduate of Mt. Gilead High school in the Class of 1947. He honorably served in the United States Army. Eugene worked for HPM for 35 years as a chief engineer of remanufacturing in Marion.

Eugene enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, golf, bowling, wood working, and being an amateur electrician.

On December 5, 1953, Eugene married Betty Davis in Indiana and she survives in Marion.

In addition to his wife, Eugene is survived by 3 children: Vickie (George) Noltensmeyer of Ocala, FL, Steve (Janet) Foster of New London, NC, and Lesa Foster of West Jordon, Utah; sister, Loretta Irons of Cardington; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by siblings: Daniel, Carl, and Wilbur Foster, Betty Jackson, Virginia Witzel and Barbara Burnell.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center Street in Cardington. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, the burial will take place in the Glendale Cemetery with full military honors.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Those wishing to share a memory of Eugene or to express a condolence to the Foster family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.