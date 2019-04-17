Farell Haubert, age 79, of Cardington, died Monday evening April 15, 2019 at Primrose of Marion. She was born February 17, 1940 in Marion to the late John Reading and Virginia (Rush) Ritchey.

Farell was a graduate of Harding High School and worked training service dogs to help others as animals were her passion. She enjoyed communication with other people and working in her garden. Farell's greatest love was for her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are Farell's granddaughter, Alena Carter of Dayton and great-grandchildren, Kaylin Carter and Ryan Jones.

In addition to her parents, Farell was preceded in death by her only child John "Danny" Haubert, grandson, Chad Haubert and great-granddaughter, Krysta Campbell.

Burial in the Glendale Cemetery will take place at a later date.

