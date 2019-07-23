Fern Nell Miley

Obituary
Fern Nell Miley, age 71, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after an eight-year battle with cancer.

She was born on August 8, 1947 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, to the late Henry and Loretta Jennings. She graduated from Beckley High School in 1966.

In 1966, she married Larry Miley. Together they ran Miley's Carpet.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, Mt. Gilead; Son Jeff, Cardington; Son Jerry (Tonya), Galion; Sister Connie, Mt. Gilead; Sister Vickie, Phoenix; Brother Rodney, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, Fern was preceded in death by her brother, Randy.

As per her request, no services will be held, and her body has been donated to science.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from July 23 to July 24, 2019
