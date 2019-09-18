Floyd E. Wogan, age 63, of Edison, passed away Monday afternoon, September 16, 2019, at Grant Medical Center after a valiant effort to overcome multiple strokes.

He was born on October 17, 1955, in Columbus, OH, to the late John D. and Marcia M. (Wise) Wogan and was a graduate of Liden-McKinnley High School.

For many years, Floyd worked for Nova Express as a carrier. More recently Floyd enjoyed serving on Edison Village Council for the past 15 years.

A man of faith, Floyd enjoyed attending New Testament Missionary Baptist Church. He was a 24-year member of the Fraternal Order of Police Associates. Floyd was a past member of the Morrow Metropolitan Housing Authority and well as other various boards. An avid fisherman, Floyd spent a summer competing with friends on who could catch the most bass. He won with a record 1,300 catches in a summer.

Floyd was a family man. He loved supporting his son Chad in the Special Olympics. As a family, Clayton got them started on Pokémon Go and Floyd quickly fell in love playing and hanging with his fellow 'Go friends. When the Chesterville Flea Market was up and running, Floyd spent most of his weekends there with Chad wheeling and dealing knives. If he couldn't sell you one he would also sharpen them there for people as well. Floyd's mornings were spent with the morning crew at McDonalds. He liked the coffee and loved the comradery even more. Floyd truly never knew a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Chad Wogan of Edison, Clayton (Lynzie) Wogan of Mount Gilead, and Justin (Olivia) Hamilton; grandchildren: Alexia, Kingston, Zoey, and Trinton; siblings: Roberta (Gene) Musser of Rutland, OH, Harold (Jonda) Wogan of Carroll, OH, John (Carol) Wogan of Baltimore, OH, Delmar Wogan of Columbus, OH, Phyllis Cunningham of Galloway, OH, and Terry (Shelly) Wogan of Wilmington, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents: John and Marcia; son, Jason Hamilton; and sister, Pamela Wogan.

His family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338) A service to honor and celebrate his life will be held there on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Beacom officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Morrow County Special Olympics.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Floyd's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.