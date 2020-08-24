LEXINGTON: Sawdust was Floyd Whitney's glitter. As a finish carpenter, and member of the Carpenter's Union, Floyd solved problems – often using wood. Where others saw raw lumber, Floyd envisioned fine cabinets and staircases, or lovely doors, windows, and woodwork. "Plan your work, and work your plan" was a philosophy that served him well, which he taught his daughters.

Floyd went home to heaven to meet his first love and "honey" Faye, Thursday morning August 20, 2020 from Bennington Glen. He was 90.

Born October 20, 1929 in Morrow County, he was graduated from Johnsville.

Floyd enjoyed gardening — and sharing the bounty of his harvest — and liked following the sports teams of the Northmor Knights, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians. He kept fit by walking 2 to 4 miles a day until just recently.

While a member of the Waterford Church of Christ, he served the congregation as deacon, and was currently a member of the Lexington Church of Christ.

Floyd kept an immaculate lawn – he took great care and pride in this – and was blessed with an amiable spirit – Floyd never met a stranger.

He is survived by daughters Kathy (Bernie) Wurts of Olathe, KS, and Kristy (Mark Wiegers) Whitney Wiegers of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren Adrian, Christian, Perry, Brady, Michael, Gage, Megan, Madison and Matthew.

He was preceded in death by his wife Faye Whitney in 2015. Also deceased are his mother Mary Whitney, and a brother Dean Keyes.

The Whitney family will receive guests Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Pastor TJ Waters will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory to Bennington Glen Activities Department may be made at the funeral home. The Whitney family acknowledges the dedication and compassion of the fine people of Capital City Hospice, who treated Floyd with great care and respect.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Whitney family. Share a memory of sympathy with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com