Frances L. (Ebert) Day
Frances L. (Ebert) Day, age 89, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on October 21, 1930, in Marion, OH, to the late Benjamin F. and Paulene B. (Heimlich) Ebert. Frances was a graduate of Cardington High School.

For 25 years, Frances dedicated her life to the students of Whetstone School. She served as a workshop director and coached numerous sports teams to state victories.

A woman of faith, Frances was a member and attended Boundary United Methodist Church. She enjoyed tending to the needs of her family which included: sewing, quilting, cooking, and most importantly watching the children.

Finding a 2nd chance for true love, Frances married the love of her life, Norman L. Day on February 10, 1994.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Norman; children: Benjamin Clinger, Jimmy (Rosemary) Clinger, and Vicky (Jim) Ullom; numerous step-children; and numerous grand and great grandchildren.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Paulene; daughter-in-law, Pam Clinger; a still born grandchild; and brothers: Harold and Robert Ebert.

Her family will hold a celebration of her life service at a later date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Boundary United Methodist Church and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Frances' family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
