Fred Phelps, 88, Mt. Gilead, OH died at his home Saturday morning (November 21, 2020).

He was born in Perry Township, Gallia County, OH on December 29, 1931, to Enoch Phelps and Malisa Ross Phelps. Fred grew up around the Delaware and Morrow County area. He joined the Air Force on 27 July 1950 serving over 20 years and retiring on 31 December 1970. He married Anita Wiese on the 10th of October 1952.

After his service in the Air Force, he worked for Diebold, Phoenix, AZ installing banking equipment. Later he became co-owner of Fred's Erector's and continued in the business of installing banking equipment until his second retirement in 1995 and retiring to Kingman, AZ. After the passing of his wife (Anita) in 1997, Fred moved back to Ohio.

Surviving Mr. Phelps is his 3 sons, Fred Phelps Jr. of Phoenix, AZ; Elden Phelps and daughter-in-law Rhonda Phelps of Wichita, KS; Daniel Phelps and daughter-in-law Kimberly Phelps of Mt. Gilead, OH; 2 daughters, Zola Lane and son-in-law Robert of Clarkson, KY; Lauren Barker and Shawn of Duncan, OK; grandchildren Christopher White, Samantha Lane, Sara Fox, Aaron White, Joshua Lane, Androlynd Phelps, Jaxon Phelps, and Brylee Phelps, Athena Jordan; and Annabelle Barker; great-grandchildren Christopher Fox, Nathan Fox, and Olivia Lane.

Fred is also preceded in death by his wife, Anita; daughter, Yancy; granddaughters, Melissa White, and Danielle Phelps.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from noon till 2:00 PM at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Home, Delaware, OH. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, OH immediately after the viewing.