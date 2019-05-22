Gary W. Bowman, 68, formerly of Chesterville, passed away May 13, 2019, in Orlando, Florida, after an extended illness.

Gary was born in Galion, Ohio, Jan. 11, 1951, to Gerald and Betty Bowman Hale. He is survived by a sister Linda (Jerry) Laucher of Marion, Ohio, and a brother Steve Bowman of Chesterville, 2 children and 2 grandchildren in Orlando and an uncle, Dale (Margaret) Bowman of Concord, Ohio.

He is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins, many friends in Orlando who were his Florida family.

He was a 1969 graduate of Highland High School.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.