A bright young man who was coming into his own, Gavin Story Mills, age 21, of Mount Gilead, left this world much too soon on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from a tragic accident. While his family will forever mourn their loss, they are comforted knowing Gavin lives on through the assistance of LifeLine of Ohio, saving over fifty lives through his choice to be an organ and tissue donor.

On October 23, 1998, Gavin was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the son of Rachel Mills Casler. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the class of 2017, where he loved playing basketball, golf, and excelled at baseball.

While working full time, Gavin had also been furthering his education at the Ohio State University, Marion Campus, where he was studying psychology to have a career as a forensic interviewer.

For the past three years, Gavin was gaining confidence in the working world with his grandfather, Bill, and step-father, Roger, helping them with their Always Chipper Tree Services business. Recently, he earned the responsibility of being a supervisor, managing everything that needed cleaned and taken care of on the ground. He also had attended Vessel Community Church.

A sports fanatic, Gavin enjoyed watching whatever sports he could find on, and he especially loved watching professional basketball and baseball. He always tried to take more of an in depth look into game, researching all of the players, their statistics, and what it takes to win. His family was always amazed at how much he knew about whatever game they were watching. When he wasn't watching sports, he would be watching whatever documentaries he could find.

For the past two years, Gavin really had taken control of his health and fitness. He loved lifting weights and going for long rides on his bicycles. He also was quite a good cook for his age, with his specialty being eggs and omelets.

A music lover, you never knew what type of music would come out of Gavin's speakers next. He loved everything from classic rock to country to rap. He also loved traveling and had seen quite a bit of the world for a twenty-one-year-old. He enjoyed a long visit to see his aunt in Switzerland, and see several parts of Europe. He recently loved seeing the lights in Las Vegas with "The Girls".

Gavin was a thoughtful, well mannered, young man with a good heart. He had a funny, bubbly, and witty sense of humor, who loved to tease his family and friends. He had great hygiene, and loved to find the perfect outfit and match it with the right cologne. He was opinionated, but much thought came into developing those opinions. He also took pride in being drama free, never letting himself or others get caught up in small things that didn't matter.

Very close with his family, Gavin was a devoted son and appreciative grandson, who also loved to spend time with his aunts, uncles, and cousins. He had a tight knit circle of friends that endearingly referred to him as "G Money", including his best friend, Kolin, who he was always laughing with. Gavin will forever be missed by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rachel (Roger) Casler; grandparents: William and Vanessa Mills; step sister, Savanna Casler; an uncle, Paul (Debbie) Mills; two aunts: Carmen (Aaron) Casto, and Joslyn (Phil) Thompson; four more aunts, better known as "The Girls": Kristin (Chuck) Speakman, Ashlee (Trevor) Hudson, Deanna (David) Wells, and Nicole (Rick) Kirk; fourteen cousins: Aldeane, Garrett, Annalese, Amelie, Adeline, Kaylee, Caleb, Kassidy, Ava, Liam, Deidre, Maisyn, and McKinlee; and numerous more great aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.

Gavin was preceded in death by his cousin: Clinton Mills; and grandparents: Helen and Danny Combs.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Vessel Community Church (former Mills Rest Ranch), 5301 US 42 S, Mount Gilead. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 am on Tuesday, with Pastor Galen McLeod officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, a Donate Life Organization (lifelineofohio.org/contribute-to-lifeline-of-ohio/).

On behalf of his family, they want to extend a heartfelt "Thank you" to the Ohio State University Medical Center's nursing staff for doing all they could for Gavin and his family. They want to thank everyone at LifeLine of Ohio, especially Cindy and Kevin, for helping Gavin live on and save as many lives as possible. They are also grateful for Pastor Galen McLeod, and for all of their family and friends for their loving support during this tragic time.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Gavin's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.