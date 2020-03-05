Gene E. Weaver, age 74, of Marengo, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Wexner OSU Medical Center. Gene's faith sustained him and was his rock during his illness.

Gene's life was all about family and the manner in which he lived his life was evidence of that love. He was the fifth generation to live on the family farm. Upon graduation from Highland High School, Gene received a full scholarship to Kent State. Gene declined the scholarship and attended OSU studying agriculture, in order to be close to family.

Driving over 4 million miles with no accidents as an over-the-road truck driver and earning his pilot's license in 1980, certainly can be attributed to early age introduction and responsibilities to farming with tractors and other farming equipment.

His favorite hobby is related to farm-life, as riding and driving his horses was his passion. He volunteered for and supported the Morrow County 4-H Horse and Pony Clubs. Born December 10, 1945 in Mt. Vernon to the late Merrill E. and Lillian F. (Nininger) Weaver.

Also preceded in death by brother, Ray Weaver, sister, Helen Nicholson, and great-niece, Brooklynn Weaver. Survived by loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie L. Weaver; devoted children, Christopher Weaver of Marengo and Beth and (Chris) Lampkin of New Bloomington; grandchildren, Colten, Caden, Boden, Vivian, and Maddalynn. Step-grandchildren include: Christopher, Aaron, Alicia and Jasmine, and 8 step-great-grandchildren. Brothers, Keith (Chris) Weaver, Samuel (Gayle) Weaver, Kenneth (Diana) Weaver, and William (Carolyn) Weaver. Sisters, Crystal (John) Shoemaker, Denise (John) Pennington, Mae O. Weaver, Linda (Sam) Wilson and Mary Ruth (Lynn) Penn.

Gene is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, which contributes to his family currently being 155 members strong. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, 03.07.2020 at 1 PM at the Olive Green Church, 12800 Olive Green Rd. Sunbury OH 43074. Contributions may be made to: The James Cancer Hospital Development Office, 660 Ackerman Road, P. O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112, in Gene's memory.

The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weaver family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.