Georgia Jacquelyn (Criswell) Skidmore, age 87 of New Bloomington, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

She was born January 17, 1932 in Marion County, Ohio, to the late Jack and Alberta (Seiter) Criswell.

Georgia graduated from New Bloomington High School in 1950 where she was a member of the color guard for the band, played softball and half-court basketball. After graduation she started working at Marion Motor Products in Marion, there she met the "Love of Her Life", Leslie C. Skidmore. Shortly they were married on September 2, 1951 and shared 56 wonderful years together until his passing on July 8, 2008.

She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, raising chickens, and sold the eggs to Ridgeway Hatchery. Yet, her true passion was sewing; she was an excellent seamstress. She was a longtime member of Harpster United Methodist Church, Wyandot Farm Bureau Council and the Harpster Mothers' Club. She treasured the friends that she made there.

In her spare time, she loved watching the Cleveland Indians and was an avid Ohio State University football and basketball fan. Even more special, her sister Dixie provided season tickets for she and Georgia to attend the OSU football games. But the greatest joy she enjoyed was being a mother and grandmother, and hosting holidays for her family.

Georgia will be greatly missed by her children, Kent and (Sheryl )Skidmore of New Bloomington, Karole ( Don Roth) Skidmore-Roth of Mt.Gilead, five grandchildren, Karie (Craig) Staley, Korie (Seth) Slemmons, Katie (Gary) Eichorn, Ryan (Ashley) Skidmore, Brandon (Beth) Skidmore, nine great grandchildren, Becca, Kimberly, Nicole, Natalee, Max, Piper, Karsyn, Delaney, Griffin, her brother, Mike Criswell of Larue, her sister, Jeannette Hawkins of Marion and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Alberta Criswell, her husband, Leslie Skidmore, her daughter, N. Kaye., her sister, Dixie Strawser and her brother, Dwight Criswell.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Soo-Hea Park and Pastor Becky King officiating. Burial will be at Meeker (Frame) Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harpster United Methodist Church.