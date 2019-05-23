Geraldine A. Sowers, age 64, of Mount Gilead died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1954 in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Emily (Jaciania) Conner.

On September 18, 1982, Geraldine married John Sowers in Mansfield, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2018.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Glendale Cemetery in Cardington with Pastor Darren Smith officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Geraldine or to express a condolence to the Sower family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.