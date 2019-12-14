Gertrude Elizabeth Goare, age 93, of Mt. Gilead, died on December 11, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital.

She was born on August 8, 1926 in Pulaskiville, OH to the late Charles Allen and Carrie (Love) Orsborn. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Rogers, 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Ronald Goare and brothers Herbert Orsborn, Charles Orsborn and Walter Orsborn.

Gertrude was a graduate of Chesterville High School, class of 1944. She loved shopping and attending sporting events with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a huge sports fan from pee wee league on up. She was a devoted housewife and mother and will be deeply missed by her family.

To send a condolence, please visit www.cremationservicesofohio.com. Affordable Cremation Services has been entrusted to serve the Goare family.