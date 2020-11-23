Gloria A. Jacobs, age 82, of Marion went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday Nov. 20, 2020 in the Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born March 27, 1938 the daughter of the late Walter and Helen L. (Hedges) Davis.

Gloria was a 1956 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School. She had worked in the office of the HPM Corporation and was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed painting and crafting, sewing, and always could be found reading a book and her Bible. Gloria's most precious time was spent with her family, especially the grandchildren.

On June 6, 1959 in the Windfall Lutheran Church Gloria married Thomas Jacobs and he survives her. Other survivors include Gloria's daughters, Peggy Byrne of Marion and Christy (Craig) Street of Marion; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and sister Ginger (Richard) Himler.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Gerald Davis and sister Geneva Yake.

The funeral service for Gloria will be held on Wednesday Nov.25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. in Cardington. Her burial will follow in the Windfall Cemetery.

Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington is honored to serve the family of Gloria Jacobs.

