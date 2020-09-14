MANSFIELD: Gloria D. Ratcliff Livingston, age 87, of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 in Lexington Court Care Center.

She was born January 20, 1933 in Circleville, to the late George and Elizabeth Ann (Morgan) Brungs and was graduated from Circleville High School in 1952.

No stranger to work, Gloria started as a telephone operator and worked at GE Lamps in Circleville, North Electric in Galion, Morrow County Hospital for 18 years and as a bus driver for Northmor Schools for 28 years retiring in 1995.

Always busy with a side hustle, Gloria used direct sales to supplement her income and make new friends with Tupperware, purses, Home Interiors and Longaberger baskets. She enjoyed candle making and opened her own shop, Gloria's Candles.

Strong in her faith, Gloria was a long time member of North Woodbury Freewill Baptist Church. She also belonged to the AMVETS, the Moose and was a former member of the American Legion.

Of all her accomplishments and gifts, Gloria was most proud of being a loving wife, dedicated mom, and doting grandmother. Her family brought her such joy and happiness. Her selfless, hard work was her love language, providing for their needs. She was a great cook and loved having her family surround her in her home for a meal.

Surviving is her loving husband David Livingston, whom she married June 28, 2000; children Tony and Maria Ratcliff of Mansfield, Kimberly Ratcliff of Lexington, and Robbie and Heather Ratcliff of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren Rachel, Jesse, Nathan, Patti, Marsha, Travis, Courtney, Chandell and Heath; numerous great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; a sister Patsy Ann Brungs, sister-in-law Barbara Brungs, and lifelong friend Lee Danner of Galion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Stephen Ratcliff in 2013, a granddaughter Melinda and brother Ronald.

Friends may call Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 am. Gloria's son, Rob Ratcliff will officiate and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Capital City Hospice.

The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Homes is serving the family and encourage condolences at:www.snyderfuneralhomes.com