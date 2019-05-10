Dec 20, 1954 ‒ May 06, 2019

Service Details:

Celebration of Life, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, 5000 County Road 46A, Sanford, FL 32771

Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.

Burial (Interment):

Florida National Cemetery, 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513

June 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald H. Harper, United States Army, Retired 64, of Osteen, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born December 20, 1954 in Marion, Ohio, the son of Ronald A. and Mary Ann (Long) Harper. He graduated from Mount Gilead High School, Mount Gilead, Ohio in 1973. Ron enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1975 and earned his commission as second lieutenant in Armor in 1981.

During his military career Ron completed the Advanced Program Management Course, Command and General Staff College, Combined Arms Services Staff School, and Systems Automation Course, earned four Meritorious Service Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon, Aircraft Crewman Badge, and the Army Staff Identification Badge.

On March 15, 1974 he was united in marriage to Sharon Bartley in Edison, Ohio. Throughout his military career Ron, Sharon and their family resided at multiple locations including Newport News, Virginia; Fort

Lewis, Washington; Amberg, West Germany; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Washington D.C., and Orlando, Florida.

Ron graduated from Webster University with a Master in Business Administration in 2008, and a Master of Arts Computer Resource and Information Management in 1998. He graduated from The University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Management and a Minor in Public Management in 1986 and from Pierce College with an Associates in Liberal Arts in 1977.

Ron was an avid lover of his Ohio State Buckeyes football and his Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Ron's hobbies included reading history and computers. His other interests included watching his grandchildren play sports and enjoying his dog, Maggie.

LTC Ron Harper is survived by his wife Sharon, their three sons, Shamon (Yolanda) of Lutz, Florida; Joshua (Kesorn) of Sanford, Florida and Tyson (Zarah) of Lake Mary, Florida and four grandchildren, Christian, Isaac, Abigail, and Gavin. He is further survived by his father, Ronald (Linda) Harper of Mount Gilead; mother Mary Ann Harper of Upper Sandusky; sisters Randi (Scott) Nickell of Marion, Ohio, Angela (William) Trainer of Madison, Alabama, and Tamara (Mark) Webb of Huber Heights, Ohio, in addition to numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his many friends. Ron was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Harper, grandparents Orva and Minnie Harper and Howard and Thelma Long.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Central Florida ALS Association. Special thanks to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, caregivers and family members who were by his side caring for him, and to the family and friends who offered their constant love and support. We are forever grateful to the Harpers Heroes who supported Ron's ALS team in the fight to defeat ALS.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sanford-fl/ronald-harper-8275188