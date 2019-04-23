Harley Hobart Hart, age 90, of Marengo, died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Retired from ITT after 43 years of service.

An avid traveler, he and his wife Nellie were able to visit every state, except Louisiana and Mississippi. He especially loved California and Colorado.

A skilled woodworker, Harley enjoyed making shelves and small furniture. Born February 8, 1929 in Stantontown, Ohio to the late Charles M. and Bessie M. Hart. Also preceded in death by his loving wife, Nellie "Jo"; brothers, Orville and Robert.

Survived by devoted sons and their wives, Chuck and Sharon Hart of Cardington, Marvin and Shelly Hart of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren, Chris (Amanda) and Shawn Hart, Mikaela (Andy) Huff, Nikarla (Jeremy) Conant, Madison Hart, John (Dee) and Scott Deckling, Tammy Casler, Natasha Phelps and Brittany Benjamin; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Friends may call 5-7 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Friday. Mr. Larry DeWitt, Celebrant. Interment Green Mound Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the in Harley's memory. De-Vore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Harley's family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com