LEXINGTON: Harold Dean Hershner, age 94, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in his Lexington home.

He was born February 6, 1925, in Johnsville the oldest son of Earl & Mabel (Smith) Hershner and was a 1943 graduate of Johnsville High School. On his 20th birthday, Dean joined the U.S. Army to aid his country during WWII. When he came home, he worked as a carpenter for Ivan Bauer Construction, Shumacher & Sons Builders, and Frank Gadfield over the years.

He was set up on a blind date with a beautiful young teacher named Loretta Zody and the pair soon married on July 30, 1960.

In addition to carpentry work, Dean worked as a farmer his whole life on the Hershner family farm. Even last year, at age 93, he would go to the farm to grind feed for the chickens and work in his garden. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, and competing on local rifle teams. His friends and family describe him as "quite a character" and will dearly miss his jokes and stories.

He was a member of Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church, the American Legion E. B. Rinehart Post 754 (for 75 years), Post 5101, Carpenters Union 735 Mansfield Local, Masonic Lodge in Bellville (74 years), and Williamsport Grange (74 years).

Dean is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Loretta Hershner of Lexington; children (& spouses): Lori & Gary Bastin of Lexington, Andy & Krista Hershner of Coshocton, Steve & Chris Hershner of Powell, and Scott & Tracey Hershner of Bellville; grandchildren Logan Bastin, Mitchell Bastin, Andy Johnson, and Alex Johnson; a brother William (Maxine) Hershner of Johnsville; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by sisters Frances Nisely, Mary Jean Condon, and brother Marvin Hershner.

The Hershner family wishes to thank all those who gave loving care to Dean including private caregivers: Kris, Nila, Hannah, Jessica, Jericka, Dan, Peg, Carmen, Connie, Southern Care Hospice: Monica & Megan, and OhioHealth nurse: Lettie.

His family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a funeral service with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Friday officiated by Pastor Dave Smith. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery near Johnsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Legion Post 754 or Johnsville Grace United Methodist Church may be brought or sent to the funeral home (PO Box 3085, Mansfield, OH 44904).

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Dean's family.