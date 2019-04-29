Harold E. Heacock, age 93, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Cardington, Ohio, passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Logan Acres Care Center. He was born in Cardington, Ohio, on September 20, 1925, to the late Fred and Nellie (Farlee) Heacock.

On September 20, 1959, he married June K. (Wilkins) Heacock and she preceded him in death March 11, 2019. His brothers, Kenneth, Ivan, and Everett, and a sister, Dorothy Dewitt, also preceded Harold in death.

He is survived by a daughter, Melodie (Mike) Conley of Belle Center; a son, Glenn (Julie) Heacock of Huntington, Indiana; three grandsons, Derick (Amber Herron) Endicott of Temple, Texas, Logan Conley of Belle Center and Hunter Heacock of Huntington, Indiana; one granddaughter, Harleigh Heacock of Huntington, Indiana.

Harold was a self-employed farmer with his brother, Everett and nephew, Doug on the Heacock Farms in Morrow County for 32 years. Harold was a member of the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church. He was a proud graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School, where he received his Veterans Diploma on May 21, 2017. Harold served in the United States Merchant Marines during WW II from 1944 to 1947 and in 1948, the United States Army drafted him, and he received an honorable discharge in 1949.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine. Pastor Ben Shaeffer will officiate a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with military rites provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

A graveside burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Ave. Marion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Vets to D.C. P.O. Box 516, DeGraff, Ohio 43318 or online at vetstodc.org.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.