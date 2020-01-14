Dr. Harry E. Riggs, age 99, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, at the Morrow Manor Nursing Center.

He was born on June 21, 1920, in Columbus, OH, to the late Clyde and Hattie (Andrews) Riggs. Harry was the class president his senior year at West High School of which he graduated from in 1938. Harry was in the United States Army Reserves during his course work at the Ohio State University. As a freshman at OSU, Harry played baseball until injuring his arm.

In 1944, Harry graduated from OSU with his Doctorate in Veterinarian Medicine. This same year Harry would marry the love of his life, Gwendolyn "Gwen" J. Stinson, and start his career as a Veterinarian in Mount Gilead.

For 40 years, Harry made farm calls and had the veterinary hospital located on state route 42. His devotion to animals and their well being was commendable. Harry had a special interest in horses and owned standardbred trotting horses which he raced over the years. He often enjoyed visiting Scioto Downs to watch the horse races.

Harry was a former member of the U.S. Trotting Association and Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association. He was also a member of the American Veterinary Association. He enjoyed playing tennis and helped organize the local MG club. Harry loved the game of golf and was a member of Pine Lakes Golf Club. He also enjoyed being a part of many bridge clubs. As a child, Harry began his lifelong fascination with music. He played the harmonica on a weekly radio show and participated in Vaudeville contests. Harry was also exceptionally talented on the piano. He could hear a song and play it by ear.

A man of faith, Harry was a member and attended Trinity United Methodist Church. He often shared his gift of playing the piano before worship on Sundays and at the Wednesday community dinners.

Harry will surely be missed for his caring personality that shined behind the great smile he shared with so many.

Left to cherish his memory includes his children: Stephen (Cheryl) Riggs of Lucas, OH and Patty (Robert) Ryan of Richmond, KY; grandchildren: Robert (Danielle Vishaway) Ryan II and Ashley (Carter) Gaddis; great grandchildren: Griffin and Ryan Gaddis; and sister, Doris Fahrenbach of Columbus, OH.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen; parents: Clyde and Hattie; and brothers: Roy, Walter, and Donald Riggs.

His family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Trinity United Methodist Church. (75 E. High Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338). A service to honor his life will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Burial at Rivercliff Cemetery will be held privately at a later date.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the Humane Society of Morrow County. 16 S. Main Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Morrow Manor and Hospice of Morrow County for the wonderful care they provided to Harry.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Harry's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.