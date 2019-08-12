Helen "Faye" McClure, age 81 of Fredericktown died, August 8, 2019 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on January 25, 1938 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Harold and Thelma (Houck) Harrington.

Faye was a 1957 graduate of Mifflin High School. You would always find her with a book in her hand, whether it be one of her puzzle books, or the one she was currently reading. If she was not reading you could find Faye watching her favorite TV shows on the Animal Planet or a good crime drama. Faye was an animal lover, especially her three dogs Rinny, Sissy, and Shadow. Above all else, Faye loved spending time with her grandchildren.

On June 19, 1960 in Columbus, Faye married Daniel R. McClure and he preceded her in death on December 8, 2018.

Faye is survived by his children: Ricky McClure of Fredericktown, Lisa (Peter) Aiello of Mount Gilead, Sara (Charles Jr.) Kendrick of Cardington, and Terry McClure of Columbus; two brothers; Harold (Cheryl) Harrington Jr. of West Jefferson, and Marlin (Mary Jane) Harrington of Patriot; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren;

In addition to her parents and husband, Faye was preceded in death by two grandsons: Ricky Allen McClure Jr. and Daniel Philip Dailey; granddaughter, Rayna McKenzie Kendrick.

Friends may call on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Gompf Funeral Home, 440 Center St. Cardington, Ohio 43315. The funeral service will follow immediately at the funeral home with Reverend Ryland Presley officiating.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider the Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington, OH 43315 to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Those wishing to share a memory of Faye or to express a condolence to the McClure family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.