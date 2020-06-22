LEXINGTON: Herbert Eugene "Herb" Litt, passed into the Lord's care Saturday, June 20, 2020 from Signature HealthCare in Galion. He was 83.

Born July 2, 1936 in Knox County to John Elva and Kathryn Mae (Harris) Litt, he was graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1954, where he was active in FFA, and served as Ohio FFA Vice President.

On November 8, 1957 he married Margaret Williams. They lived on and worked the Wonderknoll Farms and Diamond L Livestock Farm over 60 years, raising grain and livestock. For more than 50 years, the family exhibited Shorthorn and/or Simmental beef cattle, Jersey dairy cattle, Yorkshire and Duroc hogs, Suffolk and Hampshire sheep and various other livestock at county fairs across Ohio, at the Ohio State Fair and Ohio Beef Expo as well as several National Shows around the country. Herb won numerous national livestock championships, and enjoyed the many friendships he made on that circuit.

For 16 years, Herb served as a Troy Township Trustee.

In addition to farming, Herb worked at Tappan Stove, and Westinghouse White Consolidated, Electrolux for 40 years until his retirement from White Consolidated. He served as a consultant for the Rinehart Stock Farm and the Lazy H Simmental Farm, and served as a beef cattle judge for various breeds at many county fairs in Ohio, and state and national livestock shows.

Herb served as a 4-H advisor for 38 years and trained the Ohio Jr. Simmental Quiz Teams, as well as providing adult support for the Northmor FFA. He touched the lives of hundreds of 4-H, FFA and Jr. Simmental members over the years

He attended The Pines Christian Church, and was also active in various organizations including: Williamsport Grange, Morrow County Cattlemen's Association, Morrow County Farm Bureau, Ohio and National Shorthorn and Simmental Associations, and Ohio Cattleman's Association. Herb enjoyed playing cards and telling jokes. He leaves a legacy of honesty and fairness, and always looked forward to the promise of everlasting life with his Lord.

He is survived by his wife Margaret (Williams) Litt; their children Christi & Mike Smith of Shelby, Joe Litt of Wooster, Ted & Cissie Litt of Nicholasville, KY, and Brenda Garst of Marion; grandchildren Kaylee Smith, Michael Smith, Kyle Litt, Jenni & Christopher Davis, Ali & Jacob Melton, Zach & Taylor Isler, and Grant Isler; great grandchildren Schylar, Evey, Jude, Juliet, Lacey, and Cora; sisters Juanita & Buck Keen of Mt. Gilead and Linda Podnar of Delaware; brothers Robert & Anne Litt of Westerville, and Merle & Karen Litt of Jeffersonville; sisters-in-law Ruth & Dale Baker of Bellville, and Carolyn Williams of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Litt family will receive guests, Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A worship service, giving glory to God for the life of Herb Litt will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in The Pines Christian Church, 6775 US Route 42, Mt. Gilead. Pastor Ray Linn will officiate.

Contributions in his memory to the Missions of The Pines Christian Church or Morrow County 4-H may be made at the funeral home.

