Howard Nelson Hursey Jr.

Obituary
Howard Nelson Hursey, Jr., 71 of Southport, passed away on December 28, 2019.

Mr. Hursey was born September 26, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Howard Nelson Hursey and Mae Lucille Purdy Hursey.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam Conflict.

Survivors include his three sons, Todd Hursey, Jason Hursey, and Howard Nelson Hursey, III; a brother, Walter Hursey, a sister, Lois Ramey; and eight grandchildren, Brooklin, Haden, Madison, Shelby, Devin, Morgan, Darin, and Elijah.

A memorial service will be held at the Post on Oak Island in the spring of 2020.

Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
