May 7, 1935 – September 18, 2019 (84)

One of the most tenacious, thoughtful, strong and persevering servants of Jesus has gone home to be with her Savior. Iva loved the breeze and smell of lilacs on their beautiful hill, where the family lived for many years in Dublin, OH managing Poe's Auto Sales, a fixture of old Dublin Village on Riverside Drive. Iva moved to Mt. Gilead in 2005 after selling The Hill.

A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, Iva is preceded in death by Volney Earl Poe (husband), William and Stella Evans (father and mother), Rose Hamner (sister), James Evans (brother), Mildred Evans (sister) and Larry Workman (nephew).

Her children, Pastor Jerome Poe (Connie), Susan Dougherty (Mark) RN, Melinda Baker PhD (Jonathan); her grandchildren, Mark Poe, Amanda (Ryan) Erwin, Amber (Seth) Albert, Autumn Whitcomb and Alejandro Baker; her great grandchildren, Lane, Lucas and Lily Albert, Isabella, Natalie and Chloe Whitcomb; her sister, Dorothy Workman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, invite you to celebrate her life with us Thursday, September 26, 10:00 a.m.

Calling hours Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. both at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home at 515 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden, 5600 E Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Pastor Jerry Poe will officiate the service honoring the Lord and Iva. Following the burial, please join the family as we celebrate Iva's life with a lunch at The Vine Church, 309 S. Oak St Marysville, OH.

Iva leaves a legacy of Christian faith as the first in her family to come to know Jesus, having prayed for her family to come to Christ as a member and attender of the first service of Northwest Chapel Grace Brethren Church in Dublin. All her children and her husband came to faith. Iva attended Galion Grace Brethren after moving to Mt. Gilead.

The family is accepting flowers or donations to in her honor.

For a full obituary, please see www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.