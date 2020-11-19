Jack Wallace was a loving husband, a wonderful father, a hard worker and a fine friend. He is now free from the pains of age and illness, even as his memory remains a blessing for those who knew him. He will be missed by many. The love of his life has been waiting for him for seven years.

Born on November 29, 1935 in Mt. Gilead, OH to Mildred and Alfred Wallace, Jack lived in Upper Arlington, OH for many years. He was a good athlete at Mt. Gilead High School (1953) and a good student at Ohio Northern University, where he studied pharmacy (1957).

He served in the U.S. Army and he worked hard his entire life: as a pharmacist at Kroger at the end of his career and as the Executive Vice President of the Wendt-Bristol Company during the middle; he began as a pharmacist at Wendt-Bristol just out of college. Jack leaves behind him a family who will miss him every day: a son, Edward Wallace; a daughter, Ann Block; and Ann's three children, Abby Block, Atticus Block and Gus Block. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and a lifetime's worth of good friends.

Their memories of good times with Jack are many and cross many years. Jack is going to meet his dearest Kathie, his sweet and loving wife of fifty-four years. Kathie died at Kobacker House in 2013; Jack follows her seven years later, also dying at Kobacker on September 14, 2020. Jack looked forward to his annual fishing trips in Michigan and the comfort of his familiar easy chair at home; to winning a few bucks from his buddies at a poker game each month; and, on every Fourth of July, to putting hot dogs on the grill for his extended family and his neighbors on Berwyn Road.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Agatha Catholic Church, in Columbus, September 19, 2020. Interment followed at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House or to St. Agatha Catholic Church. To share sympathies and memories with Jack's family, please visit www.egan-ryan.com. Jack Wallace was one of the good guys. May peace be with him, now and forever. Amen.