MANSFIELD — Jacob Raymond Williams Jr., age 78, passed away following a sudden illness Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his Morrow County home.

He was born October 28, 1940 in Ashley to parents Jacob Raymond Williams, Sr. and Hazel Louise (Hinchee) Williams. He graduated with the Johnsville High School class of 1958, where a beautiful young lady named Carolyn Love caught his eye and the pair married on June 12, 1960.

Jake was a farmer and took pride in keeping his rows straight, getting his crops in on time, and raising 50 head of cattle at a time. He was once the recipient of the Conservation Farmer of the Year award. Jake enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the peace of being outside among nature. He was the first person to help out a neighbor and cut lots of wood, picked a lot of berries, and surprised his wife with freshly picked flowers every chance he could. His friends and family will remember him as a jokester who loved to tease, and an avid supporter of Northmor High School athletics.

Jake was a member of Williamsport United Methodist Church where he was a former trustee and a lifelong member of their men's softball league where he was the pitcher.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Carolyn Williams of Morrow County; children Cheryl (Chris) Howe of Cuba, Renee Draper of Wadsworth, and Rob (Jodi) Williams of Mansfield; grandchildren Cody Howe, Carrie (Dustin) Black, Jake (Ashley) Howe, Holly Draper, and Brooke Draper (fiancé Mason Willeke); great-grandchildren C.J. Howe, Celyssa Howe, Cyrus Black, and Gabriel Howe; sisters Ruth (Dale) Baker and Margaret (Herb) Litt; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jake was preceded in death by great-granddaughter Kaylee Jade Howe.

His family will receive friends 9am to 12 noon Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Homes (81 Mill Road) where a memorial service honoring his life will begin at 12 noon officiated by his nephew Pastor Clint Zeigler. Contributions may be made to: Cancer Free Kids (cancerfreekids.org) or Northmor Athletic Boosters (5247 County Road 29 Galion, OH 44833). His final resting place will be on his farm.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jake's family and encourage you to share a memory with them — and watch his tribute video — at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.