James D. Mattix, age 83 of Cardington, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 3, 1937 in Edison to the late Ivan A. and Maude M. (Osborne) Mattix.

James was a graduate of Northmor/Iberia High School. After high school, James enlisted in the United State Army where he served honorably. James had worked for Cardington Yutaka Technologies in their maintenance department for several years.

On March 28, 1969 in Kentucky, James married Margaret S. Bailey and she preceded him in death on September 28, 2014.

James is survived by a son, Warren (Susan) Mattix of Mount Gilead; 2 siblings: Sue (Willy) Allison of Florida and Dwight (Connie) Mattix of Wharton and 2 grandchildren, Gavin and Landon Mattix.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Bill, Rex, Bernard and Richard Mattix.

