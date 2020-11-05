James David Silver Inglis, 76, of Marengo, and formerly of Cardington, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

James was born on August 9, 1944, in Glasgow, Scotland, to James and Catherine (Millar) Inglis. He graduated from Yorker High School and Stow College of Engineering, in Glasgow Scotland. In the later 1960's his family moved to America, and they settled in Quincy, Massachusettes.

He proudly served the U.S Army after Vietnam. He was an aviation enthusiast, and loved going to airshows and taking photos of airplanes. James got along with everyone, and he loved the staff at Bennington Glen. He married Dixie (Estep) Inglis, and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by his son, Carey (Theresa) Keen of Mansfield; sister, Alexa Robertson of Mansfield, Massachusettes; and niece, Rona Nichols of Mansfield, Massachusettes.

Along with his wife, Dixie, he was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine Inglis.

Private services will be held by the family. Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

