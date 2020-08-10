James Kennedy Phelps, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Marengo, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

James was born in New York City on September 2, 1932, to Frank H. Phelps and Grace L. (Chenoweth) Phelps, both of whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Johanna (Stachowiak) Phelps; two sons, Dwight Phelps of Columbus and Davon Phelps of Cardington; three daughters, Diana (Gary) Lawson of Arizona, Donna Phelps of Canada, and Deborah (Dennis) Phelps of Burian; as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

James proudly served his country in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. He then worked for Northrup Grumann as a methods engineer for over 30 years – a position in which he received great accolades for a job well done. He is described by his family as a man who enjoyed boating, as well as his home life, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

