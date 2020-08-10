1/3
James Kennedy Phelps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Kennedy Phelps, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Marengo, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

James was born in New York City on September 2, 1932, to Frank H. Phelps and Grace L. (Chenoweth) Phelps, both of whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Johanna (Stachowiak) Phelps; two sons, Dwight Phelps of Columbus and Davon Phelps of Cardington; three daughters, Diana (Gary) Lawson of Arizona, Donna Phelps of Canada, and Deborah (Dennis) Phelps of Burian; as well as 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

James proudly served his country in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1954. He then worked for Northrup Grumann as a methods engineer for over 30 years – a position in which he received great accolades for a job well done. He is described by his family as a man who enjoyed boating, as well as his home life, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Devore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phelps family. Please share a memory or condolence at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved