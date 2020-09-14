James M. "Jim" Brucker, of Mount Gilead, was called home to be with the Lord, Saturday evening, September 12, 2020, at his residence while surrounded by love. He was 61 years young and fought a courageous battle with stage IV metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Jim was born on March 3, 1959, in Gallipolis, to Merrill and Jane (Roush) Brucker whom survive. In 1977, Jim graduated from Mount Gilead High School. While in school he enjoyed playing basketball, football, and ran track. He also enjoyed being active with his father's shop class and travelled the states competing with his prized creations. After graduating from high school, Jim went on to the University of Cincinnati where he completed 6 years of course work in Architecture. While at college Jim had the opportunity to design a house for class that later would become the plans he, his father, and brother used to build the "experiment in the woods" house his parents reside in today. In 2010, Jim would go back to school as he graduated from Central Ohio Bible College where he chose to better his understanding of his faith and journey with God.

On Labor Day weekend in 1980, Jim officially met the love of his life, Robin R. Switzer, while attending a pig roast at the high school. Three years later, on July 30, 1983, he married her at her home church in Euclid. Not even a robbery at gun point in the neighboring building kept him from watching her walk down the aisle. If you asked him, he would say with a smile, "About 37 years of marriage with about 35 being wedded years of bliss." Together they would enjoy a lifetime of traveling in their early years and picked back up after becoming empty nesters. Some of their favorite trips together includes: traveling to the Holy land/ Paul's journey though Greece and Italy, cruise through Alaska with the whole family, and two mission trips to Russia with the last trip including "his boys."

After a few years of working as an architect in Columbus, Jim decided to open his own practice in Mount Gilead. What started out as a bedroom office on the second floor of his home, became a standalone business practicing under the name: Jim Brucker & Associates Architecture+. He also used his education to serve as past zoning inspector for Candlewood Lake Association, inspector for the Village of Caledonia, and chaired the Village of Mount Gilead Zoning Board of Appeals. Jim was dedicated to his business that was open for 30 years and stayed open until the day he passed. The family is extremely grateful for his associates: Heavenly Kevin (Kevin Landes) and Amazing Grace (Grace Walker) for their assistance in keeping the business going.

A man of deep faith, Jim was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. His prize role within the church was chairing the education committee where he was able to not only provide leadership in Sunday School, but also in creating opportunities for family events and campership programing. Every Sunday, Jim could be found in the children's wing making learning about Christ fun for his Sunday Schoolers. More recently, Jim enjoyed becoming one of the first few in the state to achieve Certified Lay Minister status within the Methodist Church. This certification allowed him to be called to the pulpit often to share God's word. He also had the privilege of serving as a pulpit exchange for a few churches outside the Methodist framework. Jim's faith led him to be an active member with the Heart of Ohio Emmaus Community where he served in numerous roles and was a member at-large for the East Ohio Conference of the UMC.

Community minded, Jim was a founding board member of Habitat for Humanity of Morrow County and past member of the Mount Gilead Lions Club. He and his wife have enjoyed being members of What's Trump Euchre Club and Hick's and Chick's Square Dance Club.

Away from work and serving his community, Jim enjoyed saving the world from Pokémon taking over with his Pokémon Go family. He also enjoyed woodworking, reading magazines, and watching all different kinds of programing on TV.

His soul was kind and his sense of humor witty. He truly loved all.

Left to cherish his memory includes his love, Robin; proudest achievements: Dr. Robert (Dr. Bojana Jovanovic) Brucker and Jamie Brucker, mayor of Mount Gilead; pure joy in his heart, his granddaughter, Prena; loving parents: Merrill and Jane; best little brother, Bill Brucker; awesome brother-in-law, Jim (Laurie) Switzer; amazing nieces: Alicia (Kurt) Nickels and Jessica Switzer.

Jim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Herman and Gladys Brucker; maternal grandparents: James and Louise Roush; and his in-laws: Robert and Dorothy Switzer.

His family will greet friends from 3 to 6 PM, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Trinity United Methodist Church (75 E. High St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338). A memorial service to honor his life will be held there on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 2:30 PM, with Pastor Jeff Canankamp and Pastor Mike Farmer officiating. For the sake of keeping everyone healthy and well, the family kindly asks that you please wear a mask and keep within a safe distance between other visitors while attending the visitation and/or service.

While flowers are enjoyable, his family would love for you to consider donating to Trinity United Methodist Church to go towards the Children's Wing Air Conditioning Fund. This was a fund he donated all of his honorariums he received while preaching at other churches.

His family extends a heartfelt thankyou to his medical team: Dr. David Bajor and the staff at the UH Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland, Dr. Matthew Hintz of OhioHealth Cardington, the wonderful care team from Hospice of Morrow County, the Morrow County Hospital, and Morrow County EMS.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Jim's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.