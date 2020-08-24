Janis E. Philbrook, age 83 of Mount Gilead, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Kirkpatrick to the late Henry and Ruth (Reed) Reamsnyder.

Janis was a 1955 graduate of Caledonia High School and had taught countless children to play the piano over her 30-year career as a piano teacher. She was a member of Marion Grace Church. Janis had volunteered for many organizations including TWIGS, Hospice of Morrow County, U.M.W. at the Williamsport United Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday School, and had been a Girl Scout Leader. Janis especially loved music and for anyone who knew her well understood how important her coiffured hair was to her.

On September 22, 1957 at the Kirkpatrick Church of Christ Janis married Duane D. Philbrook and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2008.

Survivors include 3 children: Kathi (Nick) Cochran of Cardington, Jerry (Cena) Philbrook of Texas, and Kristy (Kevin) Morgan of Chesapeake City, Maryland; 5 grandchildren ;3 great-grandchildren and her brother Jerry ( Judy ) Reamsnyder of Marion.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Duane.

Friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation at 1:00 PM. The burial will follow in the Glendale Union Cemetery. A live stream of Janis's funeral will be shown on Facebook on our Gompf Funeral Service – Live page, the livestream will start at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to share a memory of Janis or to express a condolence to the Philbrook family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.