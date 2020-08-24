1/2
Janis E. Philbrook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janis E. Philbrook, age 83 of Mount Gilead, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Kirkpatrick to the late Henry and Ruth (Reed) Reamsnyder.

Janis was a 1955 graduate of Caledonia High School and had taught countless children to play the piano over her 30-year career as a piano teacher. She was a member of Marion Grace Church. Janis had volunteered for many organizations including TWIGS, Hospice of Morrow County, U.M.W. at the Williamsport United Methodist Church where she also taught Sunday School, and had been a Girl Scout Leader. Janis especially loved music and for anyone who knew her well understood how important her coiffured hair was to her.

On September 22, 1957 at the Kirkpatrick Church of Christ Janis married Duane D. Philbrook and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2008.

Survivors include 3 children: Kathi (Nick) Cochran of Cardington, Jerry (Cena) Philbrook of Texas, and Kristy (Kevin) Morgan of Chesapeake City, Maryland; 5 grandchildren ;3 great-grandchildren and her brother Jerry ( Judy ) Reamsnyder of Marion.

Janis was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Duane.

Friends may call on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation at 1:00 PM. The burial will follow in the Glendale Union Cemetery. A live stream of Janis's funeral will be shown on Facebook on our Gompf Funeral Service – Live page, the livestream will start at 1:00 PM.

Those wishing to share a memory of Janis or to express a condolence to the Philbrook family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gompf Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved