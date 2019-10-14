Jason Brian Ratliff Junior, age 22, of Fredericktown, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019.

A loyal, hard worker, Jason was employed by Vaughn Industries as a lineman and a welder. Jason was a mature and motivated young man who often set goals for himself, attaining them sooner than planned.

He was very selfless, always ready and willing to help others without asking anything in return. He was a wonderful provider for his "perfect little family", "Brogin, you stay home and take care of our son. I will take care of US", he insisted.

Born September 5, 1997 in Columbus, Ohio to parents, Jason B. Ratliff, Sr. and Trina M. Ratliff. Jason is also survived by his son, Jax Michael; fiancé, Brogin Denman; brother, Collin Ratliff and sisters, Samantha and Jess Ratliff. Sierra Rawlings. grandparents, Bill (Sarah) Schmitz, Ron Ratliff; aunts, uncles and cousins, "Uncle B" Will (Mandie) Schmitz, Hallee, Lexi, Chelsea. Ronnie Ratliff, Kelly (Seth) Capobianco, Jackson, Ava, Thomas Schmitz, Donnie McCoy.

Extended family, Richard and Brenda Denman, Bristan & Mike Bohland, Payton & Nathan Scully, Papaw Bob Simms, Grandpa Dave Denman, Aunt Kelly Simms, Uncle Larry and Aunt Kendra Daniels; cousins, Cody, Tori, Blake Simms, Patrick, Kaila, Haven and Aven Kali.

Special family and friends, Cassie, Mason, Avery, Brody, and Nate.

Preceded in death by Grandma Ginger; Best friend/Brother, Dustin M. Lynch; Grandma Patti Denman; many other family and friends.

Funeral service 7 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving condolences from 4 PM until time of service. Pastor Brad Duncan officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers contributions be made to: go fund me for the continued care of Jason's son, Jax. Gofund me link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-jj-ratliff-fund

Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolences with Jason's family.