Jason L. Arnold, age 34 of Marengo died Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born on June 6, 1985, to James and Wendy (Bowers) Arnold who survive in Marengo.

Jason was a graduate of Cardington High School in the Class of 2004. He worked at Arby's. Jason enjoyed spending time with his children, playing and watching sports and riding the 4-wheeler.

In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by 3 children: Alexis Arnold, Brianna Arnold and Levi Arnold; a brother, David (Brittany) Arnold of Cardington; paternal grandparents, Wayne & Gertrude Arnold of Cardington and maternal grandmother, Belva Bowers of Cardington.

The family will hold a private showing and funeral with a burial in Glendale Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider his children, C/O Gompf Funeral Service, 440 Center Street, Cardington, OH 43315.

Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
