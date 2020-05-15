Jean E. Edwards
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E. Edwards, 85 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at home. Jean was born September 18, 1934 in Burton, OH to the late Samuel F. and Gladys (Lotherington) Pence. She was married to Donald Jay Edwards who preceded her in death on March 13, 2003. She was also preceded in death by son Ricky Lee Edwards and brother Robert F. Pence. Jean is survived by son Dale Edwards and his wife Brenda as well as two grandchildren Cody (Kate) Edwards and Katie (Daniel) Super. Jean was a groom for race horses her entire life, working with her husband Donald. She moved to Bucyrus in 2015 after living several years in the Mt. Vernon and Marengo areas. A Celebration of Life tribute is tentatively scheduled at the Crawford County Fairgrounds during this year's racing. Expressions of sympathy can be left at munzpirnstill@hotmail.com. Memorial Contributions in Jean's memory can be made to the Standardbred Adoption Program or the Morrow or Crawford County Humane Societies.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved