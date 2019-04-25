Jean (McWilliams) Reinhardt, age 94, of Mount Gilead, passed away Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, at Morrow Manor in Chesterville.

On March 19, 1925, Jean was born in Mount Gilead, OH, a daughter of the late Homer McWilliams and the late Amy (Lee) Gardner. She graduated from Mount Gilead High School in the Class of 1943.

Jean married the love of her life, Delbert A. "Bud" Reinhardt on July 8, 1944. They shared nearly 54 wonderful years together as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on June 9, 1998.

For many years, Jean worked as a waitress at The Inn located in Mount Gilead. She then started her own catering business, "Reinhardt Catering," which she operated out of her own home for over 15 years. She loved cooking and baking and always had fresh cookies for everyone.

In her younger years, Jean enjoyed sewing and making clothes. She loved playing cards and would stop anything she was doing to play a game. She was a dedicated Ohio State Buckeye fan and especially loved college basketball. Jean couldn't wait for March Madness and to fill out her tournament bracket. She also liked to shop and was quite the bargain hunter.

Jean was always kind to everyone she came across and never hesitated to lend a helping hand.

Jean will be missed by her daughter, Marsha (Rob) White of Mount Gilead; her granddaughter, Melissa (Tyler) Weant of Columbus; her great-grandson, Camden Weant and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Bachelder; and two brothers: Donald and Dale McWilliams.

Jean's family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with Pastor Stephan Bloomfield officiating. Burial will follow in Rivercliff Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the Grace Hospice Foundation, 112 Harcourt Rd. Suite 3, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 or at www. curohealthservices.com/donate.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead