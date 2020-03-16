Jeffery S. "Jeff" Taylor, age 60 of Caledonia, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, at Marion General Hospital.

On December 1, 1959, Jeff was born in Mount Gilead, Ohio, the only son of Shirley J. (Guinther) McAlister, and the late Howard W. Taylor. Jeff graduated from Mount Gilead High School 1978.

After graduation, he worked in the family business at Edison Billiard. He also worked for himself welding, fabricating, painting and customizing cars, trucks, hot rods and motorcycles. He acquired a machine shop in 2005. Jeff also worked as a locksmith and a safe opener. He loved working with his hands and figuring things out. Jeff could do anything. It was always surprising to see what he had figured out how to do or what he had made.

Jeff enjoyed trapshooting and was the Ohio State Champion in 1994. He loved his friends and family very much. He would do anything to make sure they were happy. He loved going out and having a good time, and was always the life of the party. He was larger than life.

He married the loved of his life, Judy, on January 8, 2002, at Abundant Life Fellowship. They enjoyed traveling to many states on the motorcycle that Jeff built, and later on, on his Indian Motorcycle.

He will be dearly missed by his many friends and family: his mother, Shirley (Tom) McAlister; his loving wife, Judy Taylor; children: Scott (Holly) Taylor, Melinda (Grace) Custis-Taylor, Allison Taylor, Jordan (Tessa) Burns and Ashley Webb; grandchildren: Josh and Kayla Taylor, Jaden and Colton Burns, Kampten Christner, Kyler Webb, and Alexis and Addison Baldwin.

Jeff's family will greet friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main Street, Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, with Minister Ken Boswell officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.

In Jeff's memory, his family asks you do something to help out someone you know. Pay it forward, as Jeff would always do. Or you could make a contribution to the Ambidextrous Pallbearers Association, LOL! Your choice.

