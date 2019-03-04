Fisher, Jeffrey A. (August 29, 1959 – February 14, 2019)

Jeffrey Alan Fisher of Flower Mound, Texas passed away on February 14, 2019 at his home at the age of 59.

He was born on August 29, 1959 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio to Tom Fisher and Carol Studer (Harris). On October 8, 1988, Jeff married Leigh Meitner, formerly of Ohio.

Jeff was a 1977 graduate of Mt. Gilead High School where he was a member of the golf team and was the team medalist his senior year. He was a 1981 graduate of Ohio University. He was an avid golfer and he loved spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. Jeff's career as a business salesman won him many awards and took him all over the country, but he always came back to Ohio to spend the holidays with his family.

Jeff is survived by his wife Leigh of 31 years, his parents; Tom (Debbie) Fisher of Perrysville and Carol (Don) Studer of Galion, his step-children Andrea Jones, Chri-stopher (Jennie) Meinter, and Jennifer Gross; his siblings James (Kelli) Fisher of Cardington and Juli Harper (Fisher) of Columbus, and his nieces and nephews; Natalie, Tyler (Jena), Emily, Nick and Kaitlyn.

Jeff was preceded in death by his step-son Russell Dougherty.

Memorial Services were held on March 2,2019 at the Flower Mound Family Fu-neral Home, in Flower Mound, Texas.

An additional memorial service in Ohio will be held at a later date.