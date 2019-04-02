Obituary
Jeffrey Alan Fisher

Jeffrey Alan Fisher, of Flower Mound, Texas, passed away on February 14, 2019 at his home of natural causes at the age of 59.

The family will receive friends from 10-11am, with a memorial service to follow at 11am, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel. (67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH).

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 5900 Wilcox Place, Dublin, OH 43016-6789 in Jeff's memory.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen serve Jeff's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Donations
