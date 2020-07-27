1/1
Jimmy Neale Sutherland
Jimmy Neale Sutherland, age 79, of Marengo died, Saturday afternoon, July 25, 2020 at Morrow Manor Nursing in Chesterville, following a three-month terminal diagnosis of brain cancer.

Services honoring his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his graveside in Fulton Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Deel officiating.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Jimmy's family. To read his full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.



Published in The Morrow County Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel
67 North Main Street
Mount Gilead, OH 43338
(419) 946-3040
