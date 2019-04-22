Joanne E. Rausch, age 89 of Marengo passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Bennington Glen.

She was born in Columbus on June 10, 1929 to the late Leon L. and Dorothy G. (Williams) Jordan. At the age of 15 she moved to Marengo and attended Marengo High School.

Introduced by friends, she married Casper "Cap" Rausch in 1946 shortly after WW II. Together they shared in life's journey for 58 wonderful years, through thick and thin. Cap certainly spoiled her until sadly he passed away in 2004.

Joanne worked as a book keeper with the former Snyder Milling Services, L.P. Fuller Ford Garage, and Wood's Ford and Cougar. Of Methodist faith, she was a member of the American Legion Post #710 Ladies Auxiliary and served as a volunteer for Hospice of Morrow County. For 27 years she was the clerk of the Big Walnut Joint Fire District, retiring in 2014.

She enjoyed tending to her yard and garden, as well as doting on her former Shih Tzu Dixie. Joanne possessed a warm outgoing personality and genuine smile second to none. Described as a gat about, she was never afraid to venture out and enjoyed drives behind the wheel. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who treasured her grandchildren and attending their many activities.

Those left to cherish her memory include, Daughter Mary (Jerry) Steele of Marengo; Sons William (Sharon) of Marengo, Richard (Connie) of TX, 12 grandchildren: Leslie (Todd) Martin, Brian (Tina) Rausch, Cappy (Stephanie) Chandler, April (Chris) Jackson, Eric (Kathryn) Rausch, Mandy (Bob) Douds, Melissa (Jeremy) Shipman, Chrystal (Kurt) Smith, Angie (Ben) Yeagley, Billy (Allyson) Rausch, Joanne Chandler, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson.

In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter; Joyce Chandler in 1998, granddaughter Heather Rausch in 2007, and dear friends: Ivan and Ruth Pearl.

Friends may call Wednesday 5-8 p.m. at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St Rt 61 at St Rt 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074, where services will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Aaron Beacom officiating. Interment will follow in Marengo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Big Walnut Joint Fire District, 4600 St Rt 229, Marengo, Ohio 43334 which was close to her heart, Marengo United Methodist Church Life Center, P.O. Box 126, Marengo, Ohio 43334, or Morrow County Dog Shelter,115 Young Ave., Mt. Gilead, Ohio 43338.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com