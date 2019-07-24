John David Bridges, age 80, of Marion, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital following a battle with cancer.

His family will greet friends from Noon – 2 pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held there at 2 pm, with Celebrant Galen McLeod officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

