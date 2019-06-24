John David "Otis" Johnston, age 73, of Centerburg, died suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his residence. A self-employed farmer and cattleman. Member of Knox County Cattlemen's Association.

John and Mary were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Angus Association. Also a retired Porter-Kingston fire fighter and former Porter Township trustee. John was a proud life-long farmer and provider for his family.

He mostly enjoyed his family and grandkids, had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone. Born October 12, 1945 in Galena, Ohio to the late Lawrence A. and Rosanne (Barnes) Johnston. Also preceded in death by loving wife, Mary Elizabeth Johnston and brother, Lawrence Ray Johnston. Survived by daughters, Crystal (Rob) Demorest of Sunbury, Cathy (David) Kirk of Chesterville; son, Jay Dee (Tracey) Johnston of Centerburg; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ellie, Jarrod, Morgan, Sarah, Case, Lane and Melani; sisters, Mary Nitzberg, Vivian (Ralph) Parson, Irene Mitchell and Esther Swetland.

Friends may call 5 to 8 PM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury. Graveside Service 12 o'clock noon, Thursday at Eastview Cemetery, Centerburg, Ohio. Pastor Dwayne Wampler officiating.

DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnston family. Special memories and condolences can be shared with them on this website.