John E. Wolford, age 80 of Cardington, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Marion General Hospital. He was born on May 4, 1938 in Marengo to the late William H. and Glenna M. (Miller) Wolford.

John had served in the United States Army honorably. He worked as a semi-truck driver for most of his life and was employed by Fed-Ex for a long period of time.

In his younger years John was an avid go-kart racer and spent a lot of time on the track. Most recently he just enjoyed relaxing and watching TV.

John is survived by a son, John A. Wolford of Cardington; 2 brothers: Bob Wolford on Marion and Tom (Betty) Wolford of Galion; and 2 grandsons: Jason A. and John E. Wolford.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Jim and Bill Wolford.

Gompf Funeral Home in Cardington is honored to have been chosen to assist in John's final wishes.

Those wishing to share a memory of John or to express a condolence to the Wolford family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.